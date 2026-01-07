What will it take for a 2025 outperformer to defy the mean reversion in 2026?

The year just gone by saw a rapid rotation as the winners from 2024 often slipped, and laggards staged a comeback. Will we see another flip in 2026? Will last year’s outperformers become this year’s laggards or vice versa?
While past performance is no guarantee of future results, a cycle of mean reversion shows that even rotation is selective, driven by valuations and fundamentals.
Large-caps: Leadership hard to sustain
Momentum was hard to sustain among the blue-chip stocks. Nearly six in every ten stocks delivered weaker returns in 2025 compared with 2024. In fact, around 33% of the large-caps that had gained in 2024 slipped into losses in 2025. In contrast, only 20% of stocks that declined in 2024 managed to bounce back and gain in 2025.
Consistency was also hard to find. Only 15.8% of large-cap stocks delivered gains in 2024 and 2025. Looking over a longer stretch, just 14% managed to post gains in three straight years in 2023, 2024 and 2025—showing how difficult it has been for these stocks to stay firmly in green for long. This churn was visible even earlier. Over 68% of large-cap stocks fell in 2024 compared with 2023. About 21% of stocks that had gained in 2023 slipped into losses in 2024, while only 30% managed to remain in the green in 2023.
The market saw a reversal in large-cap stocks as several counters that led in 2024 became laggards in 2025. These losses were concentrated in key sectors like IT services, pharmaceuticals, industrials, real estate, and consumption, according to a recent report by ICICI Securities.
While the transition from market leaders to laggards highlights the heavy burden of high expectations, the underlying cause is more nuanced than simple price drops. Market experts say this pattern reflects valuation pressures rather than a collapse in fundamentals.
“Strong returns often pull forward future earnings expectations, leaving little margin for error,” said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset.
Stocks trading at a premium to their own long-term averages must justify it through visible earnings growth, not temporary margin expansion or cyclical tailwinds that are already priced in, he said. “Earnings quality, upgrade momentum and balance-sheet strength matter far more in a market prone to rotation.”
Mid-cap: Higher churn
The churn was even sharper in the mid-cap segment. More than 70% of mid-cap stocks recorded lower returns in 2025 than in 2024, after many had rallied strongly the previous year. Besides, around 61% of stocks that gained in 2024 slipped into losses in 2025. That said, some recovery was visible. Nearly 18% of stocks that underperformed in 2024 bounced back to outperform in 2025.
Meanwhile, about 26.8% of mid-cap stocks outperformed in both years, and notably, 26% delivered gains across 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Even prior to 2025, volatility remained high: Nearly 73% of mid-cap stocks that gained in 2023 fell in the subsequent year.
Small-caps: Sharpest rotation
While moving down the pyramid, the swings became more dramatic. Around 63% of stocks that gained in 2024 underperformed (in losses) the following year.
On the flip side, only 18.8% of small-caps outperformed in both 2024 and 2025, and just 17.6% managed to sustain gains across all three years from 2023 to 2025. While about 8% of 2024 underperformers staged a recovery, overall consistency remained elusive. Earlier too, nearly 26% of small-cap stocks declined in 2024 compared to gains in 2023
The broader SMID (small- and mid-cap) space also underperformed after a sharp rally in 2024. “The common theme among CY25 underperformers was a mix of high valuations, exposure to the external sector and growth concerns,” the ICICI Securities report noted.
“Investing has always been about the balance between risk and reward. As we move into 2026, what will matter most are earnings visibility, earnings growth, and the valuation being paid for that growth; these will be the key determinants of stock returns for individual companies, irrespective of it being small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap,” said Kuunal Shah, fund manager at Carnelian Asset Management & Advisor.
Looking ahead
Looking beyond the index gains, stock-level performance in 2025 was uneven. Double-digit returns over 10% came from just 38% of large-cap stocks, 35% of mid-caps and only 19% of small-caps, showing that healthy gains were limited to a small group of companies. Will this narrow set of winners continue into 2026?
“Outperforming stocks of 2025 are not necessarily destined to underperform in 2026, and some of the outperformers could continue their momentum in the new year, provided the growth momentum continues,” the ICICI Securities report said. However, it should be noted that a majority of underperformers of 2026 could emanate from the outperformers of 2025, like they did last year, it said.
While past data points towards a mean reversion for many, the deciding factor for whether a stock breaks that cycle lies in its fundamental health.
“For stocks that performed well in 2025 to continue doing well in 2026, earnings viability, earnings upgrades and valuation in relation to expectations will all be important. Stocks where earnings growth for more than one year have been discounted in price will have to be treated carefully as we step into 2026,” said Shah.
As markets head into 2026, Dasani suggests investors should focus on valuation relative to growth rather than headline multiples alone.