What’s ailing the rupee this year and what lies ahead
- Is the currency’s lacklustre performance a dampener amid the ‘bright spot’ that India promised to be this year?
This month, three key central banks—the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England—held their benchmark interest rates after an unprecedented series of hikes. After the announcements, bond yields dropped and currencies strengthened in a sign that markets had been hoping for a turn in the rate cycle. The rupee firmed up too, but just for a day, after which it languished at around 83 to a dollar. This lacklustre performance is at odds with all the good economic news coming out of India—strong economic growth, robust consumption, favourable demography, and steady public investment. What makes the rupee weaker, year after year?