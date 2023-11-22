What’s ailing the rupee this year and what lies ahead

Slicing India’s current account into its components reveals its structural vulnerabilities. One, the rupee is starkly exposed to international crude oil prices. Oil imports account for around 30% of India’s goods import bill, and have been at that level over the last decade. The conflict in West Asia and a recent upgrade in global oil demand have increased the upside risk for oil prices. Two, while dollar earnings from software and business services since 2021-22 have been enough to cover oil imports, a 2.7% fall in services exports in September 2023—the first contraction in 2023-24—puts this cushion at risk (data for October is provisional). Finally, 18 of India’s top 20 export partners are predicted to slow down in 2023 and 2024. The resulting loss in import demand could threaten goods exports from India. Each of these outcomes—with the potential to worsen the current account deficit—weigh on the exchange rate.

