What’s Behind the Latest Surge in Bitcoin? Little Consensus and Lots of Noise

Shares of Coinbase Global rallied Monday and Tuesday before giving up their gains.The stock has doubled in 2023 but is down 80% from its 2021 high. Coinbase is listed as the custodian on the applications of several of the asset managers in the spot bitcoin ETF race. The exchange would be responsible for safekeeping the bitcoin and receive a fee based on the total value of the funds’ assets.

