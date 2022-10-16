What’s making analysts see a new 52-week-high for HDFC Bank post Q2 results?

On Saturday, HDFC Bank announced a 22.30% YoY growth in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY23, coming in at ₹11,125.21 crore as opposed to ₹9,096.19 crore in the same quarter last year. The largest private sector bank's standalone net profit jumped around 20% YoY to ₹10,605.78 crore from ₹8,834.31 crore in the same period last year. On Friday the shares of HDFC Bank closed on the NSE at ₹1,446.00 apiece level, up by 3.76% from the previous close of ₹1,393.60. In its last trading session, the stock had recorded a total volume of 6,424,960 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 6,448,808 shares. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,725.00 on (18-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,271.60 on (17-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 16.17% below the high and 13.71% above the low. However, in light of HDFC Bank's impressive Q2 results, research analysts from various brokerage companies have set a target price of ₹1800 for the stock, which could represent a new high.

