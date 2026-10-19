What’s wrong with Indonesian stock market? Why it lost nearly 40% in a year and can Jakarta win back investors? Decoded

Indonesia’s stock market is facing one of its sharpest crises in decades, with a warning from global index provider MSCI triggering a historic sell-off and raising fears of billions of dollars in foreign capital outflows.

The Jakarta Composite Index plunged as much as 11.57% on Friday, October 16, marking its steepest single-day fall since January 1998.

The sell-off prompted a 30-minute trading halt after the benchmark opened nearly 8% lower.

The rout has compounded a prolonged decline in Indonesian equities, which have lost nearly 40% this year, making the market one of the worst performers globally.

The immediate trigger was MSCI’s proposal to move Indonesia to “standalone” market status, a classification below both emerging and frontier markets.

The potential downgrade has put the spotlight on longstanding concerns about market transparency, concentrated share ownership and trading practices.

It has also increased pressure on President Prabowo Subianto’s government and financial regulators to restore investor confidence.

What triggered the market crash? MSCI’s warning was the immediate catalyst for Friday’s sell-off. The index provider said it was considering moving Indonesia out of the emerging-market category and placing it on a path towards standalone status.

The proposal went further than an earlier possibility of a downgrade to frontier-market status.

The Indonesian rupiah is weakening as well, falling as much as 0.8% to 18,070 against the US dollar before recovering some ground. The currency was trading near its record low of 18,190.

At the heart of the dispute are concerns about whether investors can reliably assess share ownership, trading activity and the availability of stocks for public investment.

MSCI has flagged persistent problems involving market transparency, concentrated ownership and trading practices.

The latest warning has also brought scrutiny of Indonesia’s regulatory enforcement.

Following the announcement, the country’s Financial Services Authority disclosed penalties linked to alleged trading violations involving Dian Swastatika Sentosa, Barito Renewables Energy and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi, Reuters reported.

Regulators alleged coordinated price manipulation in the first case and questioned initial public offering share allocations in the other two, including allocations allegedly intended for parties connected to controlling shareholders.

These developments have intensified questions about the credibility of Indonesia’s market oversight.

How much foreign investment is at risk? The potential financial impact is substantial. UBS estimates that Indonesia’s removal from global indexes could trigger around $4 billion in outflows from passive investment funds, with active investors potentially withdrawing another $15 billion.

Passive funds typically track an index and adjust their portfolios when its composition changes.

If Indonesian stocks are removed from the relevant MSCI benchmarks, these funds could be required to sell their holdings, regardless of their individual assessment of the companies.

Foreign investors have already withdrawn billions of dollars from Indonesian equities this year.

LSEG data put net foreign selling at about $4.6 billion, while separate figures cited in market reports placed the outflow at around $4.7 billion, as per Reuters.

The market’s losses have also eroded investor wealth. Indonesia’s stock market has shed more than $350 billion in market capitalisation since MSCI froze certain index changes in January, including around $60 billion on Friday alone.

Why does the downgrade matter for Indonesia? Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy and has sought to attract international investment to support growth.

Losing emerging-market status would deal a blow to its standing among global investors.

Standalone markets include Argentina, Lebanon, Palestine and Ukraine. Indonesia would become the only Asia-Pacific market in the category and its largest economy, with a gross domestic product more than twice that of Argentina.

The comparison highlights the reputational risk for Jakarta.

Even if the country’s economic fundamentals remain intact, a downgrade could signal to investors that its financial markets do not meet the standards expected of a major emerging economy.

The episode comes at a difficult time for the government. Moody’s and Fitch revised their outlooks on Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating negatively earlier this year, adding to concerns about the country’s investment environment, as per Reuters.

Can Jakarta win back investor confidence? The Indonesia Stock Exchange has said it would seek clarification from MSCI, while senior economic minister Airlangga Hartarto questioned why the provider had not raised the possibility of standalone status at a meeting earlier in the week.

MSCI is consulting market participants until April 2027, unless it sees clear evidence of improvements in governance before then.

This gives Jakarta time to respond, but also leaves uncertainty hanging over the market.

The next phase will depend on whether Indonesia can address MSCI’s concerns convincingly enough to retain its emerging-market classification.

Citi analysts cited by Reuters said investor conviction had weakened and that a pickup in active-fund outflows could not be ruled out in the short term.

They nevertheless maintained that their base case was for Indonesia to retain its emerging-market status.

Even if the country avoids a downgrade, the recent sell-off suggests that investor confidence has already been damaged.

Continued foreign selling, a weak rupiah and uncertainty over market rules could keep pressure on equities.