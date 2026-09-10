Wheat falls amid profit-taking, Black Sea war headlines

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, Sept 9 - Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday as the market assessed diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war with Ukraine against continued disruption to Black Sea exports.

Profit-taking after a steady run-up in prices also weighed, analysts said.

Corn and soybeans eased, with attention turning towards U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts on Friday that will offer a gauge of weather damage to Midwest crops.

The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade settled 18-1/4 cents lower at $7.28-3/4 per bushel, holding below a 3-1/2-year high of $7.95 struck last week.

Wheat prices rose earlier as news of a Ukrainian strike on the Russian port of Novorossiysk put the focus back on war disruption to Black Sea trade.

Ukraine struck targets at Novorossiysk including a naval base and a terminal for loading oil, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Traders cited unconfirmed talk that grain infrastructure at the port had also been damaged.

However, comments by the Kremlin saying that Russia hopes U.S.-mediated talks will resume soon and that it sees Abu Dhabi as a preferred venue for such talks put the focus back on diplomatic efforts.

CBOT corn fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.27-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans ticked down 6-3/4 cents to $13.09-1/2 a bushel.

Corn and soybeans both struck their highest in around three years last week, supported by concerns about U.S. yields and the Black Sea disruptions.

The USDA's supply-and-demand forecasts on Friday are awaited as an indicator of the extent to which hot, dry spells this summer hurt U.S. Midwest crops.

On Tuesday, the USDA estimated that 56% of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week but in line with average analyst expectations.

The good/excellent score for soybeans was unchanged at 58%, exceeding average expectations of a 1 point fall.

Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans provided underlying support to Chicago soy futures. On Wednesday morning, the USDA reported that exporters sold 340,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for 2026/2027 delivery, with an additional 100,000 tons sold to unknown destinations.

A rally in oil prices, with Brent futures on Wednesday surpassing $100 a barrel for the first time since July, has also lent support to corn and soybeans that are widely used for producing biofuel.