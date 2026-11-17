Wheat hovers near multi-month lows on firmer dollar; soybeans sag

* Dollar hits highest level since April 2025, making US grains less competitive globally

* Soybeans fall on long liquidation, weakness in crude oil pressures soyoil

* Soybean market shakes off support from bullish monthly US soy crush data

(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous CANBERRA/HAMBURG)

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows hit on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar, lackluster exports and likely competition from expected large harvests in Australia and Argentina, brokers said.

Soybeans fell on speculative long liquidation and spillover weakness from energy markets that pushed soyoil futures down about 2%. But corn futures bucked the weaker trend, firming on bargain buying and brisk export demand.

As of 12:58 p.m. CST (1858 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $5.87-1/2 per bushel and January soybeans were down 4-3/4 cents at $12.26-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December corn was up 3-1/4 cents at $4.48-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT wheat was down more than 1% late in the trading session as the dollar reached its highest level since April 2025, making US grains less competitive globally. Export sales of US wheat in the week to November 5 totalled 182,800 metric tons, a marketing-year low, the US Department of Agriculture reported on Friday.

"We continue to struggle to capture export demand," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago, despite weak global cash markets.

Expectations of an increase in US winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2027 added to bearish sentiment, Linn said.

Australia and Argentina are set to harvest larger wheat crops than previously expected and will funnel new supply into the market over the coming months. Argentina, in particular, is offering grain at low prices, as seen in Algeria's purchase tender last week. The tender purchase is expected to include substantial Argentine supplies.

Soybean futures fell despite a larger-than-expected monthly US soybean crush figure. The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed a record-high 234.191 million bushels of soybeans in October, up 2.9% from a year earlier and above an average of analyst estimates.

The supportive crush data was overshadowed by what appeared to be fund-driven long liquidation, Linn said.

"We still have funds that are lugging around a (net) long position of north of 100,000 contracts, and so I think they're kind of quietly exiting," Linn said.

CBOT soyoil futures tumbled as crude oil fell more than 3% on signs of recovering oil flows in the Middle East. Soyoil often follows trends in energy markets given its role as the main US feedstock for biodiesel.