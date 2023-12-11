When Bond Yields Dropped, the Everything Rally Kicked Off
Charley Grant , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Dec 2023, 07:51 PM IST
SummaryStocks, bonds, crypto and gold are surging, sparking worries of a fleeting sugar high.
Investors spent most of 2023 fretting about inflation and interest rates. Now they are snapping up everything from stocks and bonds to crypto and even gold.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less