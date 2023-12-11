When Bond Yields Dropped, the Everything Rally Kicked Off

The S&P 500 has advanced 12% from its Oct. 27 low to reach its highest level of 2023 and extend its year-to-date gains to 20%. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had lagged behind for much of the year, is less than 2% from its January 2022 record. And the Nasdaq Composite, which fell farther than the other indexes on the way down, has paced its peers with a 38% gain in 2023.