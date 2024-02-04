When Geojit tried to fix what Sebi couldn't
Geojit Financial Services founder and MD, Chenayappillil John George, has launched a campaign in Kerala warning about the pitfalls of derivatives trading. Volumes in futures and options in India surged 77% in FY24.
Mumbai: When warnings from the regulator and steep losses for clients failed to curb the retail frenzy for derivatives, Chenayappillil John George took matters into his hands.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message