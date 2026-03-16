When stock markets panic: Why your portfolio should stay calm? Here's what investors should do

When geopolitical tensions dominate headlines, markets often react with sharp volatility. Investors watching their portfolios fall may feel compelled to act immediately. However, according to WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, reacting emotionally during global crises often leads to poor investment outcomes.

In a report titled “When the World Feels Dangerous: Why Your Portfolio Shouldn’t Panic,” WhiteOak Capital said geopolitical shocks tend to create temporary sentiment-driven volatility rather than permanently damaging long-term market returns.

As per the brokerage, investors often underestimate how frequently global crises occur and how quickly markets recover afterward. For instance, during the 2022 Russia–Ukraine war, the Nifty index fell from around 18,000 to 15,200, a drop of about 16%. Yet by September 2024, the index had climbed above 25,000, illustrating how markets can rebound strongly even when geopolitical tensions persist.

“Geopolitical shocks are almost always sentiment shocks. They create fear, volatility and dramatic headlines, but they rarely break the underlying economic machinery. Markets historically recover because businesses adapt, supply chains adjust and economies continue to function,” WhiteOak Capital added.

According to the fund house, the biggest risk during crises is not the fall in markets but the emotional reaction of investors.

Why panic selling destroys wealth WhiteOak Capital explained that most long-term investment damage occurs not because markets fall but because investors respond to volatility with panic selling.

During crises, investors often go through a predictable three-stage cycle. The first stage is the “panic sell”, where investors exit equities after markets have already fallen significantly. They often move to safer assets like cash or gold, believing they are protecting their capital.

The second stage is the “frozen wait”, when markets remain volatile and investors wait for clarity before reinvesting. However, the clarity they seek rarely arrives because geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty tend to persist.

The third stage is the “painful miss”, where markets recover strongly while investors remain on the sidelines. By the time they feel confident enough to re-enter, prices have already risen sharply.

It pointed to the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020 as a classic example. Many investors sold equities fearing a prolonged collapse. By the time they felt comfortable reinvesting in January 2021, the Nifty had surged to around 14,000, representing an 84% rally from the 2020 lows.

“The biggest wealth destruction doesn’t occur during the crisis itself. It happens when investors abandon their discipline, sell during the fall and remain out of the market during the recovery,” WhiteOak Capital said.

The power of disciplined asset allocation Instead of reacting to headlines, WhiteOak Capital recommends investors follow a pre-defined asset allocation strategy based on their financial goals and risk tolerance.

For example, a moderate investor may allocate 65% to equities, 25% to debt and 10% to gold. During market declines, equity prices fall faster than other asset classes, automatically reducing equity’s weight in the portfolio.

“When crisis hits and markets fall, equity automatically becomes a smaller portion of your portfolio while debt and gold increase as a percentage. This creates a natural opportunity to rebalance and buy equities at lower prices,” said the report.

This process is known as rebalancing, where investors restore their portfolio to its target allocation.

For instance, if the equity portion of a portfolio falls from 65% to 52%, disciplined investors rebalance by buying equities to restore the original allocation. This ensures investors systematically buy assets when they are cheaper.

“Rebalancing forces investors to buy when others panic. Not because they are brave, but because they follow a predetermined system. Over time, this disciplined approach helps capture long-term market recoveries,” WhiteOak Capital added.

How investors should respond during crises WhiteOak Capital also outlined a practical framework investors can follow before, during and after geopolitical shocks.

Before a crisis occurs, investors should define their asset allocation based on financial goals rather than geopolitical forecasts. They should also set rebalancing bands, typically around ±5%, to determine when portfolio adjustments are required.

During crises, the key is to focus on portfolio allocation rather than daily price movements. WhiteOak Capital advised investors to review their portfolio periodically rather than reacting to minute-by-minute market updates.

“Headlines are designed to provoke emotion, not investment insight. Investors don’t need constant updates about wars or geopolitical developments to manage long-term portfolios. The focus should remain on allocation discipline,” WhiteOak Capital said.

After the crisis subsides, investors should review whether they followed their strategy rather than focusing solely on investment returns. WhiteOak Capital said successful investing depends more on disciplined behaviour than on predicting market movements.

The report concluded that geopolitical crises will continue to occur, but history shows markets eventually recover and move to new highs.

For long-term investors, the most effective strategy is often the simplest: stick to your asset allocation, rebalance when required and avoid emotional decisions driven by fear.