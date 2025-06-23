Where the Iran war goes from here. Three scenarios for oil and stocks.

Or, Banai writes, “There’s a coup and a different version of [Iran] appears." The Iranian regime as we know it was founded in the 1979 revolution. A coup could see Iran’s military leadership take charge, or that leadership could fall in the face of a popular uprising. But because there is little in the way of organized political opposition in Iran, any new government would be at best weak, or in the worst case more radicalized and willing to pursue its grievances.