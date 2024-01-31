Which is the more explosive stock: Solar Industries or Premier Explosives?

A country’s growth can be gauged by various initiatives such as infrastructure development and the availability of homes and basic services like electricity. While each of these is important, one sector that supports them all is the explosives industry.

Explosives are primarily used in the mining and construction industries, and by defence forces.

The global explosives market is expected to grow from $44 billion now to $61.8 billion by 2027. While India's explosives industry accounts only for a small part of this, it is growing rapidly with annual usage at 500,000 tonnes and is expected to reach $159.2 million by 2028.

The primary reason for this is the high demand for explosives across the mining, construction, and infrastructure industries. To add to this, an increase in the use of explosives in defence and space missions has also supported the sector’s growth. Government policies such as ‘Make in India’ have further accelerated the growth of the domestic explosives industry.

While all companies involved in explosives manufacturing stand to benefit from this, we take a look at the growth potential for two important players in this space—Solar Industries India Ltd and Premier Explosives Ltd.

Business overview

Solar Industries

The Nagpur-based company is a leading manufacturer of bulk explosives, packaged explosives and initiating systems. Its products find use in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries.

Solar Industries has 34 manufacturing plants in India and six abroad, with a total capacity to produce over 450,000 tonnes of explosives. Apart from a strong domestic presence, the company sells its products in over 50 nations.

For the defence sector, Solar Industries manufactures propellants for missiles, rockers, and warhead explosives. Recently, the company also ventured into manufacturing propulsion systems for space launch vehicles.

Premier Explosives

The Secunderabad-based maker of industrial explosives and detonators also undertakes the operation and maintenance of propellent plants at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as well as the solid fuel complex of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Premier Explosives’ other clients include Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Bharat Electricals Ltd, and Advanced Systems Laboratory. The company also serves the defence sector and manufactures propellants for tactical and strategic missiles including Astra, Akash, LRSAM, Agni, and Veda.

Premier Explosives has seven manufacturing facilities for explosives and two for defence equipment in India. It also exports to several countries, including Israel, Greece, Jordan, Nepal, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

A market comparison

Solar Industries has a larger market capitalisation of ₹585.8 billion, against Premier Explosives’ ₹14.1 billion. Also, Solar Industries’ order book value of ₹39.1 billion is almost four times that of Premier Explosives’ ₹10.5 billion.

This is primarily because Solar Industries is a leading manufacturer of bulk explosives globally and commands a 24% share of the domestic explosives market.

Both Solar Industries and Premier Explosives have raced ahead of the Nifty 50.

Both the companies outperformed the Nifty 50 over the past year. Premier Explosives, however, clearly jumped ahead, giving a 247% return as against the 60.3% return of Solar Industries.

The financials race

Revenues

In terms of revenue, Solar Industries outpaced Premier Explosives. Over the previous five financial years, Solar Industries’ net sales grew at a compound annual growth rate of 23%, whereas Premier Explosives’ net sales contracted 4.4%.

Sharp increases in realisations and strong volume growth have helped Solar Industries grow its revenue faster. Apart from this, the company’s leadership position in the explosives industries, strong relations with its clients, and high demand from user industries have supported its revenue growth.

Source: Equitymarket

On the other hand, Premier Industries’ revenue contracted primarily because of tender-based orders in the commercial explosives segment and long gestation periods involved in executing defence orders.

In the previous two financial years, though, the company’s revenue increased due to high demand from user industries and a growing share of defence revenue. With a high inflow and faster execution of defence orders, its revenue is expected to grow further.

Profitability

Over the previous five financial years, Solar Industries’ ebitda has grown at a CAGR of 21%, as against Premier Explosives’ growth of 2.1%. In terms of after-tax profit, Solar Industries grew at a CAGR of 24%, whereas Premier Industries witnessed a contraction of 9.1%.

Source: Equitymaster

Solar Industries leads in terms of profitability primarily due to backward integration. The company manufactures a majority of its raw materials internally. To add to this, the company has a price escalation clause in its agreement with key clients, which reduces the risk of raw material price volatility on its margins.

For Premier Explosives, volatility in raw material prices and fixed price contracts in the defence segment have led to a fall in profits over the years. This also affected its profit margins. However, a growing share of defence contracts will help the company improve its margins in the medium term.

Debt management

The debt-to-equity ratio of Solar Industries is 0.2x. In the previous five financial years, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio increased due to its capital expenditure plans. The company also increased its borrowing limit to ₹30 billion in FY22.

For FY24, the company is planning a capex of ₹7 billion for modernisation and capacity expansion.

Moreover, for the next two financial years, the company plans to invest ₹6 billion annually for capital expenditure.

As for Premier Explosives, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio is zero despite investing heavily in capex. In the previous few financial years, Premier Explosives has invested in a greenfield plant to manufacture solid propellant.

The company also invests heavily in research and development to develop new products. Moreover, the company has no major capex planned and, hence, has sufficient cashflows to fund its operations.

Source: Equitymaster

Financial efficiency

To measure the financial efficiency of a business, it is important to look at its return ratios—Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) and Return on Equity (RoE). These metrics indicate a company’s ability to generate profits from the capital invested.

The RoCE and RoE of Solar industries have been expanding continually owing to rising profits.

On the other hand, Premier Explosives’ ratios have fallen due to a decline in profit. However, in the previous two financial years, its return ratios have improved, leading to an improvement in revenue and profit.

Source: Equitymaster

Dividends

A company distributes its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. If a company pays dividends regularly, it indicates stability in its financial health.

Solar Industries’ average dividend payout ratio over the previous five financial years stands at 17%, and its dividend yield at 0.4%. Premier Explosives’ five-year average payout is 16.6%, and its dividend yield 0.4%.

Essentially, Solar Industries is paying a higher dividend per share than Premier Explosives.

Source: Equitymaster

Valuations

To know the real worth of a company, we must look at its valuation. It gives us an idea of whether a company is overvalued or undervalued and helps in making investing decisions.

The two important valuation ratios to look at are Price to Earnings (P/E) and Price to Book Value (P/Bv). A high ratio when compared to peers indicates a company is overvalued, and a low ratio indicates it is undervalued.

Source: Equitymaster

In terms of P/E and P/BV, Solar Industries is overvalued when compared with Premier Explosives. Moreover, based on a five-year average, both companies look overvalued. Compared with the industry average, again, both companies are overvalued.

Which stock is better?

In terms of revenue, revenue growth, profitability, and financial efficiency, Solar Industries has the upper hand over Premier Explosives. In terms of valuations and debt management, however, Premier Explosives has outpaced Solar Industries.

Premier Explosives, although a small player when compared to its competitors, has made its mark in the industry. It has a leadership position in India in manufacturing explosives and detonation fuses with indigenous technology.

Moreover, it is the first private company to manufacture propellants for Indian missile programs. The company is a member of the Missile Technologies Control Group, India, which provides it access to advanced technologies.

Premier Explosives has also collaborated with universities such as BITS Pilani, Gulbarga University, and IIT-Madras to conduct research in high-energy materials. It has invested in R&D and is working on developing new products such as 70 mm rockets and air-glide bombs for the Indian Air Force.

The company also received licenses for bulk storage of ammonium nitrate (solid and melt), which will help it reduce its raw material costs and ensure sufficient supply.

Solar Industries, on the other hand, has a leadership with a 24% market share in industrial explosives. It has a sizable manufacturing capacity, allowing it to scale up production during peak demand season. The company is also setting up facilities in Australia, Thailand and Indonesia to scale up production.

Solar Industries has also entered into a partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation to manufacture space launch vehicles and is scaling up its defence product portfolio to expand its business.

All this shows that both companies are gearing up to meet the growing need for explosives and defence products.

While Solar Industries is a well-established player in the explosives industry, Premier Explosives is focusing on its defence and space portfolio.

With the high demand for explosives, both companies are well-positioned to benefit from it.

