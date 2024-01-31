Markets
Which is the more explosive stock: Solar Industries or Premier Explosives?
Equitymaster 7 min read 31 Jan 2024, 01:59 PM IST
SummaryThese two companies are well-positioned to ride the boom in the explosives industry. But which stock will fare better in 2024?
A country’s growth can be gauged by various initiatives such as infrastructure development and the availability of homes and basic services like electricity. While each of these is important, one sector that supports them all is the explosives industry.
