Whirlpool share price continued their downward move for the fifth straight session in Friday's trade. Whirlpool share price has declined by more than 33% over the last five days.

On Thursday, Whirlpool share price plummeted by 20% following reports that Whirlpool Corporation, the American home appliances giant, intends to reduce its ownership in the Indian subsidiary to around 20% by the middle to latter half of 2025. Whirlpool share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,075 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,217. Whirlpool share price today slumped nearly 15%.

Whirlpool Corporation intends to reduce its ownership in its Indian subsidiary, Whirlpool of India Ltd, to around 20% by mid to late 2025, as stated in a regulatory filing from the company. According to reports, in February 2024, Whirlpool Corporation sold 24% of its stake in Whirlpool of India Ltd through a block deal, gathering approximately USD 468 million.

According to an exchange filing, the consumer durables manufacturer is set to announce its quarterly results for December (Q3FY25) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. On Friday, November 8, Whirlpool of India Ltd, reported a net profit decline of 25.4% year-on-year (YoY), totaling ₹287 crore for the second quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations rose by 13% to ₹1,582 crore, compared to ₹1,400 crore in the same period last year.

Here's what technical analysts say According to Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One, Whirlpool share price has experienced a significant decline of 30 percent this week, decisively breaching its 52-week low of 1,200 and clearly demonstrating extreme weakness in the market amid ongoing news regarding stake reductions. The technical outlook is highly concerning, with the next potential support firmly situated in the 1,050-1,000 zone.

While a sharp decline may provoke a short-term pullback, the overall stance remains unequivocally bearish until the stock stabilizes above the substantial series of bearish gaps, ranging from 1,260 to 1,560.

Further, Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa added that Whirlpool share price has extended its losing streak to five consecutive sessions. Overall, it has dropped more than 30% over the past week, with the majority of the losses occurring on Thursday when it hit the 20% lower circuit limit.

Additionally, the sharp decline in today’s session was exacerbated by high trading volume, amid ongoing news of stake reductions. Technically, the stock’s next potential support level is around the 1,000 mark, while a further decline could trigger a short-covering rally, pushing it toward the 1,250–1,300 range within the bearish setup.

