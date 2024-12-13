Hello User
Business News/ Markets / WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Balanced Allocation. WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 146.85 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation and generate income by investing in a balanced portfolio of equity & equity related instruments and debt & money market securities. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund returned 0.78%, showing a positive delta of 1.98%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.89%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 9.85% 4.08% 5.77%
1 Year 21.81% 16.38% 5.43%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank3.65%
ICICI Bank3.23%
ICICI Securities1.92%
Tata Consultancy Services1.71%
Nestle India1.63%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks8.8%
Software & Programming3.56%
Investment Services3.08%
Oil & Gas Operations1.95%
Food Processing1.63%
Computer Services1.63%
Consumer Financial Services1.57%
Biotechnology & Drugs1.55%
Construction Services1.25%
Retail (Apparel)1.23%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.19%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.1%
Communications Services1.1%
Personal & Household Prods.0.96%
Jewelry & Silverware0.9%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.74%
Aerospace & Defense0.74%
Construction - Raw Materials0.65%
Medical Equipment & Supplies0.63%
Insurance (Life)0.63%
Airline0.62%
Chemical Manufacturing0.49%
Iron & Steel0.49%
Apparel/Accessories0.18%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.19, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 6.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Angel Broking0.21%9880.31
PB Fintech0.20%17570.30

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank32550.030845.05.36
ICICI Bank42180.036698.04.75
Nestle India11687.010592.02.40
Trent2805.02538.01.81
Kotak Mahindra Bank9363.08226.01.43
Persistent Systems2492.02221.01.20
Maruti Suzuki India1095.0984.01.09
Oil India32728.019438.00.92

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
ICICI Securities37487.032483.02.82
Zomato105048.099143.02.40

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

