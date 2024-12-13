WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹282.29 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of banks & companies engaged in Financial Services Sector. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 1.34%, showing a positive delta of 2.54%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.88%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|14.69%
|4.08%
|10.61%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|16.38%
|-16.38%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|20.16%
|ICICI Bank
|17.21%
|ICICI Securities
|7.08%
|State Bank Of India
|6.87%
|Bajaj Finserv
|5.81%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|50.57%
|Investment Services
|10.85%
|Insurance (Life)
|9.1%
|Consumer Financial Services
|8.77%
|Software & Programming
|2.25%
|Misc. Financial Services
|1.82%
|Business Services
|1.51%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|1.46%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2.21%
|38461
|6.24
|GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE
|0.99%
|84604
|2.80
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Bank
|368997.0
|327892.0
|56.92
|ICICI Bank
|570868.0
|375996.0
|48.59
|ICICI Securities
|232766.0
|230476.0
|20.00
|State Bank Of India
|305019.0
|236463.0
|19.40
|Bajaj Finserv
|97123.0
|93624.0
|16.40
|Shriram Finance
|33184.0
|26513.0
|8.33
|REC
|118381.0
|98576.0
|5.16
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|8610.0
|7774.0
|5.07
|PNB Housing Finance
|59562.0
|46596.0
|4.51
|Care Ratings
|48633.0
|29268.0
|4.28
|Max Financial Services
|37381.0
|32046.0
|4.12
|PB Fintech
|23228.0
|21385.0
|3.64
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|61482.0
|41163.0
|3.06
|Angel Broking
|13623.0
|9741.0
|2.98
|CMS Info Systems
|56181.0
|50528.0
|2.72
|Computer Age Management Services
|6459.0
|5810.0
|2.59
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|90487.0
|62189.0
|10.77
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|61222.0
|42030.0
|7.21
|City Union Bank
|160656.0
|154018.0
|2.71
