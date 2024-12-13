Hello User
Business News/ Markets / WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 282.29 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of banks & companies engaged in Financial Services Sector. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 1.34%, showing a positive delta of 2.54%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.88%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 14.69% 4.08% 10.61%
1 Year 0.00% 16.38% -16.38%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank20.16%
ICICI Bank17.21%
ICICI Securities7.08%
State Bank Of India6.87%
Bajaj Finserv5.81%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks50.57%
Investment Services10.85%
Insurance (Life)9.1%
Consumer Financial Services8.77%
Software & Programming2.25%
Misc. Financial Services1.82%
Business Services1.51%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.46%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
SBI Life Insurance Company2.21%384616.24
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE0.99%846042.80

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank368997.0327892.056.92
ICICI Bank570868.0375996.048.59
ICICI Securities232766.0230476.020.00
State Bank Of India305019.0236463.019.40
Bajaj Finserv97123.093624.016.40
Shriram Finance33184.026513.08.33
REC118381.098576.05.16
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India8610.07774.05.07
PNB Housing Finance59562.046596.04.51
Care Ratings48633.029268.04.28
Max Financial Services37381.032046.04.12
PB Fintech23228.021385.03.64
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company61482.041163.03.06
Angel Broking13623.09741.02.98
CMS Info Systems56181.050528.02.72
Computer Age Management Services6459.05810.02.59

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Kotak Mahindra Bank90487.062189.010.77
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings61222.042030.07.21
City Union Bank160656.0154018.02.71

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

