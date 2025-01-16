WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹4325.97 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominately in equity & equity related instruments across the spectrum of various market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund returned -4.80%, showing a negative delta of -3.29% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.55% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.05% -6.43% 6.48% 1 Year 18.31% 9.51% 8.80% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 14.21% Investment Services 7.36% Software & Programming 5.67% Computer Services 2.74% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.45% Communications Services 2.44% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.2% Construction Services 2.03% Oil & Gas Operations 1.7% Food Processing 1.58% Retail (Apparel) 1.49% Aerospace & Defense 1.34% Jewelry & Silverware 1.27% Medical Equipment & Supplies 1.22% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.02% Consumer Financial Services 0.99% Airline 0.95% Construction - Raw Materials 0.93% Misc. Financial Services 0.92% Biotechnology & Drugs 0.91%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.67, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.89% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: