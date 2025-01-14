Hello User
WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Whiteoak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Whiteoak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1537.53 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in and managing a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of large and mid cap companies. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -4.88%, showing a negative delta of -2.99% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.33% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.51% -5.40% 5.91%
1 Year 22.30% 5.26% 17.04%
3 Years 0.00% 27.41% -27.41%
5 Years 0.00% 88.15% -88.15%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank5.51%
HDFC Bank5.34%
Zomato3.67%
ICICI Securities2.52%
Nestle India2.10%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.52%
Software & Programming8.12%
Investment Services6.29%
Computer Services5.84%
Consumer Financial Services5.75%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.36%
Electronic Instr. & Controls4.45%
Oil & Gas Operations3.97%
Construction Services2.59%
Auto & Truck Parts2.37%
Food Processing2.35%
Retail (Apparel)1.95%
Insurance (Life)1.78%
Communications Services1.73%
Personal & Household Prods.1.65%
Aerospace & Defense1.64%
Hotels & Motels1.63%
Construction - Raw Materials1.47%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.42%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.37%
Healthcare Facilities1.32%
Chemical Manufacturing1.07%
Iron & Steel1.06%
Jewelry & Silverware1.01%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.85%
Audio & Video Equipment0.85%
Medical Equipment & Supplies0.79%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.78%
Electric Utilities0.77%
Misc. Capital Goods0.76%
Airline0.71%
Misc. Financial Services0.67%
Tires0.65%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.61%
Metal Mining0.6%
Railroads0.51%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.43%
Apparel/Accessories0.12%
Natural Gas Utilities0.01%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.59% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Ntpc Green Energy1.07%131776216.46
Swiggy0.49%1608447.58

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
ICICI Bank663379.0651965.084.77
Zomato2449233.02017017.056.43
Muthoot Finance127677.0119429.022.90
Mahindra & Mahindra91605.073798.021.89
Power Finance Corp451553.0404689.020.05
Bharat Electronics673004.0619835.019.10
Cigniti Technologies117295.095837.015.95
Indian Bank260352.0232262.013.34
REC222470.0192974.010.28
Syngene International180276.090276.08.50
Coforge13957.09532.08.28
Power Grid Corporation Of India372090.0232312.07.66

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
ICICI Securities460233.0443332.038.69
Waaree Energies58608.029304.07.82
KPIT Technologies80664.040664.05.57
KEI Industries14021.010871.04.69

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

