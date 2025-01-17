Whiteoak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Whiteoak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1537.53 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in and managing a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of large and mid cap companies. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -3.93%, showing a negative delta of -2.64% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.93% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.95%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.17% -6.74% 4.57% 1 Year 18.60% 7.22% 11.38% 3 Years 0.00% 26.34% -26.34% 5 Years 0.00% 87.26% -87.26%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 14.86% Software & Programming 8.01% Investment Services 6.34% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.68% Consumer Financial Services 5.24% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.63% Oil & Gas Operations 3.71% Computer Services 2.7% Construction Services 2.46% Food Processing 2.26% Auto & Truck Parts 2.1% Retail (Apparel) 1.97% Hotels & Motels 1.77% Insurance (Life) 1.67% Communications Services 1.65% Aerospace & Defense 1.52% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.51% Healthcare Facilities 1.48% Personal & Household Prods. 1.47% Construction - Raw Materials 1.42% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.41% Chemical Manufacturing 1.04% Iron & Steel 1.02% Jewelry & Silverware 0.99% Audio & Video Equipment 0.95% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.91% Misc. Capital Goods 0.75% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.74% Electric Utilities 0.72% Medical Equipment & Supplies 0.72% Airline 0.72% Tires 0.67% Misc. Financial Services 0.62% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.61% Metal Mining 0.53% Railroads 0.48% Rental & Leasing 0.43% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.41% Natural Gas Utilities 0.29% Apparel/Accessories 0.13%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.59% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) International Gemgical Int Ind 1.27% 359695 19.93

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: