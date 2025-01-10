WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2676.24 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation by actively investing in and managing a diversified portfolio primarily composed of mid-cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund returned -2.06%, showing a positive delta of 2.25% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.30% against the NIFTY Midcap 150's -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 7.82% -3.63% 11.45% 1 Year 32.67% 17.62% 15.05% 3 Years 0.00% 73.39% -73.39% 5 Years 0.00% 219.09% -219.09%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 8.73% Investment Services 6.47% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.04% Consumer Financial Services 4.92% Computer Services 4.92% Regional Banks 3.92% Auto & Truck Parts 3.85% Healthcare Facilities 3.39% Hotels & Motels 3.2% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.87% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.52% Retail (Apparel) 2.27% Oil & Gas Operations 2.19% Audio & Video Equipment 1.66% Personal & Household Prods. 1.42% Chemical Manufacturing 1.37% Misc. Capital Goods 1.27% Tires 1.17% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.11% Medical Equipment & Supplies 1.07% Misc. Financial Services 0.98% Food Processing 0.93% Insurance (Life) 0.86% Construction Services 0.85% Iron & Steel 0.73% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.68%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.91% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Ntpc Green Energy 1.06% 2262786 28.25

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks: