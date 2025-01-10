Hello User
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2676.24 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Trupti Agrawal,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation by actively investing in and managing a diversified portfolio primarily composed of mid-cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund returned -2.06%, showing a positive delta of 2.25% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.30% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 7.82% -3.63% 11.45%
1 Year 32.67% 17.62% 15.05%
3 Years 0.00% 73.39% -73.39%
5 Years 0.00% 219.09% -219.09%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Persistent Systems3.22%
Indian Hotels Company3.20%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services3.06%
Max Financial Services2.87%
Muthoot Finance2.59%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming8.73%
Investment Services6.47%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.04%
Consumer Financial Services4.92%
Computer Services4.92%
Regional Banks3.92%
Auto & Truck Parts3.85%
Healthcare Facilities3.39%
Hotels & Motels3.2%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.87%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.52%
Retail (Apparel)2.27%
Oil & Gas Operations2.19%
Audio & Video Equipment1.66%
Personal & Household Prods.1.42%
Chemical Manufacturing1.37%
Misc. Capital Goods1.27%
Tires1.17%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.11%
Medical Equipment & Supplies1.07%
Misc. Financial Services0.98%
Food Processing0.93%
Insurance (Life)0.86%
Construction Services0.85%
Iron & Steel0.73%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.68%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.91% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Ntpc Green Energy1.06%226278628.25

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Indian Hotels Company1114894.01079595.085.65
Max Financial Services697139.0676322.076.70
Muthoot Finance451093.0361287.069.27
Federal Bank3429330.03062516.064.56
Info Edge India76573.071707.059.20
Coforge78162.059942.052.07
Hitachi Energy India45020.037829.045.32
Dixon Technologies (India)29032.028185.044.56
Indian Bank801495.0704181.040.45
Colgate Palmolive India200045.0131919.038.13
Cigniti Technologies253756.0198482.033.02

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

