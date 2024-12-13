WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Healthcare. WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹231.99 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of Pharma and Healthcare companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund returned 0.07%, showing a positive delta of 1.27%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.77%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 29.93% 4.08% 25.85% 1 Year 0.00% 16.38% -16.38% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 43.36% Healthcare Facilities 19.06% Major Drugs 6.46% Medical Equipment & Supplies 3.59% Chemical Manufacturing 1.38% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 1.06% Software & Programming 1.0%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: