WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Healthcare. WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹231.99 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of Pharma and Healthcare companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund returned 0.07%, showing a positive delta of 1.27%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.77%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|29.93%
|4.08%
|25.85%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|16.38%
|-16.38%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|9.58%
|Cipla
|5.53%
|Max Healthcare Institute
|5.11%
|Poly Medicure
|3.59%
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.49%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|43.36%
|Healthcare Facilities
|19.06%
|Major Drugs
|6.46%
|Medical Equipment & Supplies
|3.59%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.38%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|1.06%
|Software & Programming
|1.0%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|IPCA Laboratories
|2.56%
|37425
|5.95
|Thyrocare Technologies
|1.05%
|25992
|2.44
|PB Fintech
|1.00%
|13574
|2.31
|Alkem Laboratories
|0.98%
|3929
|2.28
|Eris Lifesciences
|0.94%
|16430
|2.18
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.90%
|46335
|2.09
|Laurus Labs
|0.79%
|37345
|1.84
|Gland Pharma
|0.36%
|5086
|0.84
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|134079.0
|120205.0
|22.23
|Cipla
|115089.0
|82651.0
|12.83
|Max Healthcare Institute
|177005.0
|116471.0
|11.86
|Poly Medicure
|30755.0
|29011.0
|8.34
|Aurobindo Pharma
|66616.0
|58036.0
|8.11
|Lupin
|39743.0
|34157.0
|7.47
|Divis Laboratories
|18755.0
|10521.0
|6.20
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|119359.0
|111867.0
|6.10
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|41778.0
|34884.0
|5.92
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|58360.0
|44215.0
|5.64
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|16709.0
|15731.0
|4.83
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7412.0
|6829.0
|4.80
|Fortis Healthcare
|101129.0
|68474.0
|4.28
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|13438.0
|11001.0
|3.53
|Global Health
|30456.0
|28391.0
|3.15
|Aster DM Healthcare
|92041.0
|68921.0
|3.07
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|28455.0
|18961.0
|3.07
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|23255.0
|21826.0
|2.94
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|33626.0
|24335.0
|2.46
|Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital
|4115.0
|3734.0
|2.04
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Mankind Pharma
|35959.0
|28535.0
|7.62
|Piramal Pharma
|228525.0
|224323.0
|6.03
|Strides Pharma Science
|37385.0
|32101.0
|5.00
|Neuland Laboratories
|3949.0
|3260.0
|4.77
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|47354.0
|45249.0
|4.52
|Ami Organics
|17932.0
|16237.0
|3.22
|Supriya Life Sciences
|51523.0
|46346.0
|2.89
|Gufic Biosciences
|53837.0
|53699.0
|2.36
|Shilpa Medicare
|28626.0
|25889.0
|2.19
|RPG Life Sciences
|8872.0
|8493.0
|2.14
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|3334.0
|2771.0
|2.12
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|39790.0
|39201.0
|1.86
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|17413.0
|16356.0
|1.85
|Jubilant Pharmova
|17787.0
|11397.0
|1.39
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|26023.0
|8636.0
|1.14
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.