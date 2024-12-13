Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December

WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December

WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Healthcare. WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 231.99 crore. Under the guidance of Piyush Baranwal,Ramesh Mantri,Dheeresh Pathak,Naitik Shah, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of Pharma and Healthcare companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund returned 0.07%, showing a positive delta of 1.27%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.77%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 29.93% 4.08% 25.85%
1 Year 0.00% 16.38% -16.38%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries9.58%
Cipla5.53%
Max Healthcare Institute5.11%
Poly Medicure3.59%
Aurobindo Pharma3.49%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs43.36%
Healthcare Facilities19.06%
Major Drugs6.46%
Medical Equipment & Supplies3.59%
Chemical Manufacturing1.38%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber1.06%
Software & Programming1.0%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
IPCA Laboratories2.56%374255.95
Thyrocare Technologies1.05%259922.44
PB Fintech1.00%135742.31
Alkem Laboratories0.98%39292.28
Eris Lifesciences0.94%164302.18
Healthcare Global Enterprises0.90%463352.09
Laurus Labs0.79%373451.84
Gland Pharma0.36%50860.84

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries134079.0120205.022.23
Cipla115089.082651.012.83
Max Healthcare Institute177005.0116471.011.86
Poly Medicure30755.029011.08.34
Aurobindo Pharma66616.058036.08.11
Lupin39743.034157.07.47
Divis Laboratories18755.010521.06.20
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc119359.0111867.06.10
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals41778.034884.05.92
Dr Reddys Laboratories58360.044215.05.64
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals16709.015731.04.83
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise7412.06829.04.80
Fortis Healthcare101129.068474.04.28
Torrent Pharmaceuticals13438.011001.03.53
Global Health30456.028391.03.15
Aster DM Healthcare92041.068921.03.07
Rainbow Childrens Medicare28455.018961.03.07
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals23255.021826.02.94
Shaily Engineering Plastics33626.024335.02.46
Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital4115.03734.02.04

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Mankind Pharma35959.028535.07.62
Piramal Pharma228525.0224323.06.03
Strides Pharma Science37385.032101.05.00
Neuland Laboratories3949.03260.04.77
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre47354.045249.04.52
Ami Organics17932.016237.03.22
Supriya Life Sciences51523.046346.02.89
Gufic Biosciences53837.053699.02.36
Shilpa Medicare28626.025889.02.19
RPG Life Sciences8872.08493.02.14
Astrazeneca Pharma India3334.02771.02.12
Blue Jet Healthcare39790.039201.01.86
Alembic Pharmaceuticals17413.016356.01.85
Jubilant Pharmova17787.011397.01.39
Suven Pharmaceuticals26023.08636.01.14

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.