Who is fueling the surge in shares of the Trump SPAC?

The episode is reminiscent of the 2021 meme stock craze, when investors bought up shares of businesses with poor growth prospects such as GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, causing the stocks to surge. But the stakes extend far beyond the stock market this time. The Republican nominee is in line to earn a windfall of about $3.5 billion if the vote goes through, potentially easing a financial crunch stemming from a $454 million judgment against him in a civil-fraud case.