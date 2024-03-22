Who is fueling the surge in shares of the Trump SPAC?

History says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the stock market are a poor combination. Some of his most ardent supporters are piling into his latest deal anyway.
History says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the stock market are a poor combination. Some of his most ardent supporters are piling into his latest deal anyway.
Small investors have aggressively bought up shares of a shell company whose investors are voting on whether to take public his social-media company, Truth Social. Shares of the acquirer, known as Digital World Acquisition Corp., are up 140% this year—and, judging by the comments in a forum of nearly 8,000 Truth Social users, not because buyers are anticipating long-term business success.
Small investors have aggressively bought up shares of a shell company whose investors are voting on whether to take public his social-media company, Truth Social. Shares of the acquirer, known as Digital World Acquisition Corp., are up 140% this year—and, judging by the comments in a forum of nearly 8,000 Truth Social users, not because buyers are anticipating long-term business success.
“I bought several times last Monday & Tuesday, little by little to show support of the stock," said a Truth Social user going by the handle of fantasticblush.
“This is a Truth Movement and no matter what happens tomorrow this merger will happen tomorrow or in the future," said Truth Social user ajdelval. “We will win this war no matter what."
The episode is reminiscent of the 2021 meme stock craze, when investors bought up shares of businesses with poor growth prospects such as GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, causing the stocks to surge. But the stakes extend far beyond the stock market this time. The Republican nominee is in line to earn a windfall of about $3.5 billion if the vote goes through, potentially easing a financial crunch stemming from a $454 million judgment against him in a civil-fraud case.
The social network’s parent is set to go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. A shareholder vote to approve the merger is scheduled for Friday. Trump’s company could replace the shell company in the stock market as soon as Monday. The new ticker would be DJT, a nod to Trump’s initials.
Truth Social faces a challenging business outlook. The company booked about $3.4 million in revenue in the first nine months of 2023, according to a securities filing, and a net loss of about $49 million over that same period. The social network competes against such well- established competitors as Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Elon Musk’s X.
DWAC shares, which closed Thursday at $42.81, are “not trading on fundamentals, absolutely not," said Kristi Marvin, chief executive of SPACInsider.com. “Institutions are not trading this."
This isn’t the first time DWAC shares have surged. They closed as high as $97.54 in March 2022, then fell 87% over the next 15 months, in the midst of a broad stock-market selloff.
“What a message it would be if we closed at $45.47 today," said user PrattyDaddy, an apparent reference to Trump’s status as the 45th and potentially 47th U.S. president. “Great way to say ‘Patriots in Control’ or ‘Trust the Plan’."
Nor would this be the first time a Trump-branded stock graced U.S. markets. Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts was a publicly listed company that filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2004.
The history of that venture was rocky. In 1996, Trump, serving as chairman of the company, received a large bonus and salary increase despite a 70% drop in the stock, which earned the ire of corporate-governance experts and shareholder advocates.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the casino company’s release for its third-quarter 1999 results showed earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations but failed to disclose that the results were chiefly due to an unusual $17.2 million gain. At the same time, the pro forma results noted the exclusion of an $81.4 million charge for discontinued operations.
Those distant memories aren’t slowing down enthusiasts in the present day, however.
“I just bought more shares because of reasons! #LetsmakeTrumpaTrillionaire," wrote a poster going by Looney Tunes Meets Karl Marx.
“This is not financial advice," the poster added.
Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com