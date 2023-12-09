Who made millions trading the 7 October attack on Israel?
Summary
- The assault blindsided Israel’s spies, and seemed to have surprised even Hamas’s political leaders. But did someone know enough to profit?
Before its attack on October 7th, Hamas maintained tight operational security. The assault blindsided Israel’s spies, and seems to have surprised even Hamas’s political leaders. But did someone know enough to profit? A new paper by Robert Jackson Jr, a former commissioner of America’s Securities and Exchange Commission, and Joshua Mitts of Columbia University suggests so.