Stock market bulls have strenuously defended the Nifty's 24,600 level four times since July, raising hopes that it will hold even as the current storm passes.
Bulls have defended Nifty's Fortress 24,600 successfully since July. Will it yield this time?
SummaryNifty 50 has rebounded from 24,600 several times in the past eight months, and bulls are hoping it holds again. But a decisive breach, if hostilities in West Asia persist, could pull the index about 3.5% lower from Monday’s close, according to options data.
Stock market bulls have strenuously defended the Nifty's 24,600 level four times since July, raising hopes that it will hold even as the current storm passes.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More