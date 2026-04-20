Why a large number of retail investors traded only on a single day last year

Opportunistic investors who traded for only a single day constituted almost a whopping one-fourth of the 35.8 million active retail investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) last fiscal year, data in the bourse's monthly Market Pulse issue showed.
Opportunistic investors who traded for only a single day constituted almost a whopping one-fourth of the 35.8 million active retail investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) last fiscal year, data in the bourse's monthly Market Pulse issue showed.
Even when aggregated, investors trading up to 10 days constituted 69% of the total active retail base. This reveals a "highly skewed, long-tailed pattern, where bulk of investors trade only a handful of days in a year, while a very small proportion participates regularly," according to NSE's Economic Policy & Research Department (NSE EPR), which prepared the data.
Even when aggregated, investors trading up to 10 days constituted 69% of the total active retail base. This reveals a "highly skewed, long-tailed pattern, where bulk of investors trade only a handful of days in a year, while a very small proportion participates regularly," according to NSE's Economic Policy & Research Department (NSE EPR), which prepared the data.
In absolute terms, those trading for just one day stood at 8.43 million investors, comprising 24% of the total individual investor base of 35.84 million. The investor count trading up to two days plummeted to 4.51 million, three days (2.97 million), four days (2.19 million), five days (1.69 million) and between six and ten days 5 million.
When aggregated, individuals trading up to 10 days made up 24.82 million, or 69% of the total individual active base. Investors trading up to 50 days made up 33 million or 92% while those trading above 50 days made up just 8% or 2.8 million.
Interestingly, the infrequent participants (1-10 days) withdrew a net ₹65,904 crore from the market, suggesting that these investors may be engaging in "short-term, opportunistic trades or reacting to market movements or specific events such as IPO listing or market news, without sustained capital commitment," NSE EPR said.
In contrast, the frequent participants, trading upwards of 50 days and comprising just 8% of the retail base, net invested ₹51,369 crore, indicating that "capital-committing participation remains concentrated within a small segment."
Terming the behaviour as a "universal one", G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said, "What characterizes intraday or one-week traders is a deadly cocktail of ignorance and greed."
A similar trend was visible in FY25 when one-day traders made up a fifth of the total active investor base of 37.65 million while an aggregated count of those trading up to 50 days stood at 63% and those upward of 50 days was just 10%.
"Today, there is a deluge of information through social media, which governs investor and market behaviour," said Shriram Subramanian, founder & MD of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services. "Also, the friction of buying and selling has reduced sharply with the advent of technology, which enables an investor to place an order from literally anywhere."
NSE defines a retail investor as comprising individual domestic investors, non-resident Indians, sole proprietorship firms and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF).
The NSE is the country's largest exchange with a 93% share in the equity cash market, with BSE accounting for the rest as of the end of FY26. An active investor is one who trades at least once a year .
Direct retail turn net sellers
Retail investors on NSE withdrew ₹5,803 crore from NSE's cash market in FY26, the first net outflow in six years during which they purchased ₹4.59 trillion, data showed.
The outflows were the result of extreme volatility, reflected by fear gauge India Vix which gyrated between a 52-week low of 8.72 on 1 January this year and a 52-week high of 28.91 during 30 March coinciding with the escalation in the Iran war which began at the end of February.
During the March quarter, the market swung 15.5% between a record high of 26373.2 on 5 January and a low of 22283.85 on 30 March. The market since recovered 9.3% to close at 24353.55 this Friday as hopes grew of a resolution of the conflict.