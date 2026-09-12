Why a rate hike could actually be bullish

Stocks slumped this week, with the S&P 500 index falling about 0.7%, the Nasdaq Composite slipping 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking 1.4% as a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike looks increasingly likely. But what if that hike kicks off the next leg of the bull market?
The market-implied odds of a hike have risen dramatically, from 59% a week ago to 87% on Friday, per the CME FedWatch tool. That makes sense given that inflation reports this week show prices continuing to outrun the Fed’s 2% target. And with oil rising another 9% this week, the inflation pressure doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. Mix in the strong August jobs report we got the prior week, and the case for a rate hike seems clear.