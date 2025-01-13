Why global bond markets are convulsing

Inflation is part of the explanation. In a world where consumer prices are rising quickly, investors demand higher bond yields both because they expect central banks’ policy rates to stay higher for longer, and to compensate for the anticipated erosion of the principal’s purchasing power. Recent data hint that inflation will fall more slowly than once hoped. Across theG10 nominal wages are still increasing at 4.5% a year, which is probably enough to push inflation above central banks’ targets given weak productivity growth. In the euro area there are signs that wage growth is actually heating up; in America a blowout jobs report, published on January 10th, suggests the economy is far from slowing. Survey-based measures of inflation expectations, in some countries, are rising. So are inflation readings. Average inflation in theG7 rose from 2.2% in the year to September to 2.6% in that to November.