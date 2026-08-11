Why healthcare investing is becoming a bet against AI

So why does healthcare work as a hedge? One key reason is that while semiconductors are hyper-cyclical, healthcare is noncyclical. People need their medicines and treatments no matter what the economy or the AI build-out is doing, so demand and cash flows remain relatively constant even when the economy slows down. At a moment when much of the stock market has become a single wager on artificial intelligence, an industry that marches to its own drum can be a natural place to hide.



It also helps that the political clouds over healthcare are lifting. Fears of drug-pricing crackdowns from the Trump administration have cooled, and Medicare payments have come in higher than expected. Meanwhile, large-cap leaders like Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, and AbbVie are all delivering solid, reliable earnings growth.