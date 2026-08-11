Forget drug pipelines and clinical trials. These days, every healthcare trader has to be a part-time AI specialist just to keep up. That’s because what matters most to large-cap pharma and health insurance stocks right now is the momentum of the artificial-intelligence boom.
Why healthcare investing is becoming a bet against AI
SummaryBig healthcare companies are increasingly trading opposite to tech.
Forget drug pipelines and clinical trials. These days, every healthcare trader has to be a part-time AI specialist just to keep up. That’s because what matters most to large-cap pharma and health insurance stocks right now is the momentum of the artificial-intelligence boom.
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