Why healthcare investing is becoming a bet against AI

Forget drug pipelines and clinical trials. These days, every healthcare trader has to be a part-time AI specialist just to keep up. That’s because what matters most to large-cap pharma and health insurance stocks right now is the momentum of the artificial-intelligence boom.
Forget drug pipelines and clinical trials. These days, every healthcare trader has to be a part-time AI specialist just to keep up. That’s because what matters most to large-cap pharma and health insurance stocks right now is the momentum of the artificial-intelligence boom.
For years, healthcare and semiconductor stocks weren’t particularly tied to each other. They would sometimes drift in the same direction, but the relationship was loose. That changed in recent months, with the VanEck Semiconductor Exchange-Traded Fund (SMH) and the State Street Health Care Exchange-Traded Fund (XLV) moving into negative correlation, according to FactSet data. In other words, they increasingly go in opposite directions: when chips sell off, healthcare has tended to catch a bid.
For years, healthcare and semiconductor stocks weren’t particularly tied to each other. They would sometimes drift in the same direction, but the relationship was loose. That changed in recent months, with the VanEck Semiconductor Exchange-Traded Fund (SMH) and the State Street Health Care Exchange-Traded Fund (XLV) moving into negative correlation, according to FactSet data. In other words, they increasingly go in opposite directions: when chips sell off, healthcare has tended to catch a bid.
After years of underperformance, healthcare investors are enjoying a burst of momentum amid the recent nervousness around AI. But it comes with a catch: when the whole sector moves together on macro forces, well-reasoned bets based on bottom-up analysis get harder to make.
“The biggest conversation driving the trading dynamic within healthcare is one that mostly rests outside of the sector,” says Asad Haider, Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. healthcare equity research. “For investors focused on fundamentals, it can be frustrating.”
Beneath the market’s daily surface, algorithmic money is always in motion, sliding out of one corner and into another as the signals it monitors shift. Quant funds move fast when momentum turns, pulling cash out of crowded trades like tech and into overlooked ones like healthcare. The fact that these moves have turned more violent in recent weeks only underscores mounting nervousness around AI, and whether the breakneck growth in sectors riding its adoption can last. It also hints at what might happen if the AI trade were to truly crack.
During a volatile stretch from late June through late July, as concern about the sustainability of the AI rally intensified, healthcare outperformed semiconductors by more than 30 percentage points. That is a different picture from the past four years as a whole, as the SMH ETF surged more than 300% while the XLV ETF has gained around 25%.
That widening performance gap helps explain why investors are reaching for healthcare as a hedge. About a decade ago, chip and pharma stocks were seen as having similar growth profiles. Back then, before the AI boom, the two groups traded at similar forward earnings multiples of around 15 to 16 times. Today, healthcare is markedly cheaper: the SMH ETF, while highly volatile, has in recent months traded between 22 and 30 times forward earnings, versus about 18 for the XLV ETF, according to FactSet data. The chip industry is, of course, growing far faster, powered by the surging demand for semiconductors behind the AI boom. But the question buried in the recent market jitters is: For how long?
So why does healthcare work as a hedge? One key reason is that while semiconductors are hyper-cyclical, healthcare is noncyclical. People need their medicines and treatments no matter what the economy or the AI build-out is doing, so demand and cash flows remain relatively constant even when the economy slows down. At a moment when much of the stock market has become a single wager on artificial intelligence, an industry that marches to its own drum can be a natural place to hide.
It also helps that the political clouds over healthcare are lifting. Fears of drug-pricing crackdowns from the Trump administration have cooled, and Medicare payments have come in higher than expected. Meanwhile, large-cap leaders like Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, and AbbVie are all delivering solid, reliable earnings growth.
Whatever happens to the industry’s growth prospects—always the real long-run driver—the performance over the next year or two may hinge just as much on where the AI trade sits. For a sense of how that could play out, look at 2022, the last sustained bear market, when surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate increases hammered high-multiple tech. Over that stretch, healthcare outperformed semiconductors by more than 30 percentage points.
Still, investors need to be careful: the market is increasingly treating these companies alike, even though they aren’t equal. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb and J&J are both up more than 40% over the past 12 months, yet their fundamentals point in opposite directions. J&J remains a steady earnings grower, while Bristol-Myers faces an expected earnings decline as key patents lapse. Whatever happens with AI, Haider argues, the soundest playbook is to lean toward companies with growing top lines rather than buying whatever looks cheap.
With the sector’s own outlook improving, there is already a case for owning parts of healthcare on the industry’s merits. If the AI trade implodes, that case only gets stronger.