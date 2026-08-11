Why healthcare investing is becoming a bet against AI

For years, healthcare and semiconductor stocks weren’t particularly tied to each other. They would sometimes drift in the same direction, but the relationship was loose. That changed in recent months, with the VanEck Semiconductor Exchange-Traded Fund (SMH) and the State Street Health Care Exchange-Traded Fund (XLV) moving into negative correlation, according to FactSet data. In other words, they increasingly go in opposite directions: when chips sell off, healthcare has tended to catch a bid.