Why investors cannot escape China exposure
Summary
- The country’s minuscule stock market is only the start of the story
For America’s commerce secretary, midway through a trip to Beijing, to describe China as “uninvestible" might once have prompted an unpleasant diplomatic spat. Yet when Gina Raimondo did so a month ago, it barely caused a ripple. That was not just because the rest of her visit was a clear attempt at rapprochement. It was also because it is now firmly established that American companies, as well as Western investors more generally, see China in such terms.