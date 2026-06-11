Why is the PPAP stock price skyrocketing today? Explained

PPAP Automotive share price surged 18% on Thursday, 11 June, after the company announced a strategic technology partnership with France-based Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems for passenger vehicles in India. The rally marked the stock's biggest single-day gain since November 2024.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, PPAP Automotive will gain access to Hutchinson's proprietary technology, licensed know-how, engineering expertise, and technical support, enabling it to develop and commercialise advanced automotive sealing solutions in the domestic market.

Also Read | UHM Vacation share price locked in 5% lower circuit after weak debut

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said the partnership grants PPAP an exclusive licence in India to manufacture, market, and sell specified body-sealing products using Hutchinson's technology and designs. The collaboration is expected to strengthen PPAP's product portfolio and enhance its capabilities in the automotive components segment.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Jain, Managing Director and CEO of PPAP Automotive, said the collaboration with Hutchinson will significantly strengthen the company's capabilities in advanced automotive solutions. He noted that by combining Hutchinson's global expertise with PPAP's manufacturing strength and long-standing customer relationships in India, the company aims to deliver future-ready, innovative, and high-quality body-sealing solutions that cater to the evolving requirements of automotive OEMs.

Advertisement

Frédéric Le Du, Senior Vice President Asia at Hutchinson, said the partnership brings together PPAP's strong local manufacturing footprint and understanding of Indian OEM requirements with Hutchinson's expertise in high-performance engineering systems. He added that the collaboration is designed to support the evolving needs of India's passenger vehicle industry through advanced, competitive body-sealing technologies.

PPAP said manufacturing will be undertaken through its existing facilities across India, enabling greater localisation and scalability while serving both domestic and global automotive OEMs. The company expects the partnership to strengthen its product portfolio in the automotive sealing segment, enhance technological capabilities, increase value-added content per vehicle, and deepen engagement with automakers across conventional and next-generation mobility platforms.

Hutchinson, a global supplier of sealing systems and engineering solutions for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, reported revenue of around €5 billion in 2025 and operates in 26 countries. The company is also actively involved in technologies supporting electrification and sustainable mobility.

Advertisement

The agreement, effective 1 April 2026, includes provisions for technology transfer fees, technical support payments, and royalty payments linked to the use of licensed intellectual property and know-how.

PPAP Automotive currently supplies components to leading vehicle manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

PPAP Automotive share price today PPAP Automotive share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹215 apiece on the BSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹242.10 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said PPAP Automotive has broken out of a month-long consolidation range of ₹200–216, supported by a significant increase in trading volumes, indicating strong buying interest. The stock gained more than 14% in early trade, reflecting renewed bullish momentum.

Advertisement

According to Bhosale, the breakout has strengthened the stock's near-term technical outlook, with ₹250 emerging as the next key resistance level. A decisive move above this zone could pave the way for further upside towards ₹275 and higher levels.

On the downside, he highlighted the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near ₹220 as an important support level to monitor, particularly in the event of profit-booking or short-term volatility.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.