In seeking to prevent a crisis, officials may have planted the seeds of the next one
Collateral is usually a boring affair. Valuing assets and extending credit against them is the preoccupation of the mortgage banker and the repo trader, who arranges trillions of dollars a day in repurchase agreements for very short-term government bonds. This activity is called financial plumbing for a reason: it is crucial but unsexy. And like ordinary plumbing, you hear about it only when something has gone wrong.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started