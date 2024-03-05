Why mid- and small-cap funds are the talk of the town

Amidst all the rage for mid- and small-cap investments in recent years, a sense of nervousness is palpable. Impressive returns in the past have led to frenzied interest from retail investors in this space. As a result, the segment is showing some signs of overheating, which some fear could trigger a correction in the near term. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has requested fund houses and managers to take preemptive steps to safeguard investors. Some have already started implementing corrective measures. Mint takes stock of the mid- and small-cap mutual fund (MF) schemes and examines how they are placed for the time when the tide turns.