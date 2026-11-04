Why mutual fund distributors are giving up multiple licences

Asset management companies (AMCs) have begun receiving requests from mutual fund distributors to consolidate their assets under a single registration, following a regulatory change that has removed the incentive to operate through multiple registrations, three AMC executives told Mint.
Each mutual fund distributor is assigned a unique AMFI Registration Number (ARN) to sell mutual funds. Some distributors, however, have obtained multiple ARNs in the names of family members, including spouses, parents and siblings, to keep their individual turnovers below the goods and services tax (GST) registration threshold and avoid paying GST on commissions.