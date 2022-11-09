Why regulators in India are cut up with Europe

What is the way forward?

Indian regulators say there is time till April and the deadline could get extended. The issue could be resolved through government-to-government negotiations. At least, that seems to be the hope. European banks have made representations to the Indian government and regulators to resolve the matter as they have to comply with home country regulations. But the ban will not impact foreign flows from Europe to India—it will only affect European banks’ ability to settle trades and do treasury operations.