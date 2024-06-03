Why Saudi Aramco stock is a tough sell on Wall Street

But Aramco’s free cash flow doesn’t cover its dividend. While the company has net cash on its balance sheet for now, paying out more than it generates could eventually bring it up against a self-imposed debt-to-equity limit of 15%. The increased payout may also be hard to maintain if oil prices soften. Yesterday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to extend its production cuts to 2025 to prevent that from happening.