Why is opinion trading a grey area?

Opinion (or event) trading apps allow users to place bids on the outcome of an event, such as the outcome of a cricket match, the value of assets such as Bitcoin. Globally, ‘prediction markets’ consider the answer to the question as a ‘contract’, much like a futures or an options contract. However, India’s securities law does not recognise outcomes of events such as cricket matches as a valid contract. Therefore apps like Nandan Nilekani-backed Probo and Sequoia-backed MPL Opinio are not regulated by Sebi. With no specific laws, they are largely considered to be a subset of real money gaming.