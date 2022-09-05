Suzlon Energy shares hit 20% upper circuit

Suzlon Energy shares hit 20% upper circuit2 min read . 11:58 AM IST
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd surged to hit 20% upper circuit to ₹10.5 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session. The stock is in upward trend since the past few days as the counter has gained about over 26% in the last five trading sessions.
Suzlon Energy in a regulatory filing on September 5, 2022 informed that "SBICAP Trustee is acting as trustees for the benefit of REC led consortium (comprising of REC Limited and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited), who have financed the Company and its certain specified subsidiaries.
SBICAP Trustee has recently reported creation of encumbrance over the shares held by the Promoters in the company in favour of SBICAP Trustee.
SBICAP Trustee had mentioned name of ‘Adani Green Energy Limited’ as the ‘Target Company’ in its reporting, instead of ‘Suzlon Energy Limited’. The said error has since been rectified by SBICAP Trustee.
“In the context, we wish to clarify that encumbrance has been created by the Promoters of the Company in favour of SBICAP Trustee only for securing the obligations of the STG towards REC led consortium and not in anybody else favour nor for any other purpose. It is further clarified that there is no existing or new pledge by the Promoters in favour of Adani Green Energy Limited," Suzlon Energy said in the release.
Suzlon is a renewable energy solutions provider. The stock has surged more than 69% in a year's period whereas it is down about 4% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Suzlon Energy posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to ₹2,432.5 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, helped by exceptional gains. The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹3.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Its total income of the company rose to ₹1,383 crore in the quarter from ₹1,148.6 crore a year ago.
