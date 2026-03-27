The consensus view that the U.S. war with Iran is putting a key component of its economic might at risk was challenged on Thursday by an analyst who argues a victory for President Donald Trump will ultimately cement the dollar’s role as the world’s dominant currency.
Why the dollar could be an Iran war winner—and what happens if it isn’t
SummaryAn analyst who argues a victory for President Donald Trump will ultimately cement the greenback‘s role as the world’s dominant currency
The consensus view that the U.S. war with Iran is putting a key component of its economic might at risk was challenged on Thursday by an analyst who argues a victory for President Donald Trump will ultimately cement the dollar’s role as the world’s dominant currency.
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