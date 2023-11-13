Why the idea of ‘safe haven’ is undergoing a shake-up
Summary
- As the world lurches from one crisis to another, the notion of what is a safe asset is shifting in subtle ways. The dollar is not prepared to take on inflation, gold’s conventional relationship with interest rates is under challenge, and the yen has weakened since 2022. What lies ahead?
In financial markets, a safe haven is an asset that retains its value through war, calamities, economic troubles, or other disasters. Historically, gold and US government bonds have been considered the safest of assets. In currency markets, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen—along with the US dollar—are the usual safe havens. But as the world lurches from one crisis to another, and geopolitical tensions ratchet up, the notion of what is a safe asset is shifting in subtle ways.