Why the idea of ‘safe haven’ is undergoing a shake-up

A May 2023 Bloomberg survey suggested that investors would favour bitcoin over the dollar, yen and Swiss franc in the event of a US debt default. Crypto assets have become more widely acceptable for two reasons. First, the belief that quantitative easing has eroded fiat currency and high levels of national debt could result in more money printing have led some to conclude that bitcoin will be the last asset standing when conventional policies fail. Second, traditional fund managers are endorsing crypto hoping for a launch of bitcoin exchange-traded funds. BlackRock’s Larry Fink described the recent bitcoin rally as a “flight to quality"; brokerage firm Bernstein went so far as to label it a safe haven. Clearly, some investors view bitcoin as a robust store of value. But for the rest, it remains a highly volatile and controversial asset, and regulators globally advise caution against it.