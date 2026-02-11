Why this is the coldest crypto winter yet

For some firms, crypto’s newly stodgy reputation has upsides. Institutionalisation has helped issuers of stablecoins, which ease digital payments. Assets like bitcoin, though, have lost their cool allure while gaining little in return; they might seem to be part of the “system", but they have not actually been adopted by it. Professional, strait-laced investors still eschew crypto. A survey by Bank of America in September suggested that the vast majority of fund managers had no allocation to crypto at all. Digital assets accounted for just 0.4% of the total portfolio value of respondents.