Why you may want to cheer for money-market funds

But for one, thinking of investment flows as a zero-sum game is often not quite right, since every buyer of an asset is sending cash to the seller. In fact, even with U.S. money-market fund assets at nosebleed levels, north of $6.7 trillion, according to ICI’s latest weekly figure, investors are quite aggressively positioned: The cash allocation level in Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager Survey was recently at its lowest since the survey began in 2001.