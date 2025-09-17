Why you should own (some) gold
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Sept 2025, 05:24 pm IST
Summary
Gold acts as insurance when bad things happen, from inflation and runaway government debt to war and political instability
Here are some good reasons not to invest in gold. First, it earns no dividends or interest. Second, you can’t live in it, like real estate. Third, it has doubled in the last few years, so forget about buying at the bottom.
