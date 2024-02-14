Wild Wednesday sees bulls turn tables on bears in last hour
Summary
- The markets were propped up by domestic institutional investors and proprietary buying in the last hour of trade, which offset the FPI selling
Mumbai: Public sector undertaking financial institution Ireda symbolised wild Wednesday, which saw the market swing widely as bulls and bears slugged it out. The stock opened at the lower circuit and recovered to close at the upper circuit as the market rose from being in the red to close well in the green. The biggest casualty of the 340.65-point swing between the day’s high and low was the call seller who was taken to the cleaners.