Wild Wednesday sees bulls turn tables on bears in last hour

The Indian Renewable Ene-rgy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) stock opened at ₹154.05, 5% lower than its previous close of ₹162.15, but rec-overed in the last half hour of trade to close up 5% at ₹170.25. The rise from the lower circuit happened as bulls turned the tables on bears in the last hour of trade. The Nifty, which opened down three-quarters of a per cent at 21,578.15, fell to a low of ₹21,530.2, and remained in the red until 2:30 pm—market runs from 9:15 am-3:30 pm—recovered and closed higher by two-fifths of a per cent at 21,840.05.

