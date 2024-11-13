Windsor Machines, Excel Realty N Infra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Windsor Machines, Excel Realty N Infra, Panache Digilife, Digicontent, Hikal

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Windsor Machines, Excel Realty N Infra, Panache Digilife, Digicontent, Hikal hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -177.15(-0.74%) points and Sensex was down by -391.39(-0.5%) points at 13 Nov 2024 10:59:51 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -397.75(-0.78%) at 13 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Creditaccess Grameen, JK Lakshmi Cement, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

284.80
11:00 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.45 (-1.88%)

Tata Steel share price

141.10
11:00 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-3.05 (-2.12%)

Tata Motors share price

788.00
11:00 AM | 13 NOV 2024
3.05 (0.39%)

Tata Power share price

409.95
11:00 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.3 (-1.04%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
PNB Housing Finance share price

927.00
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-60.4 (-6.12%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

63.80
10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.15 (-6.11%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,132.40
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-57.25 (-4.81%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,340.25
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-614.9 (-4.75%)
KNR Constructions share price

312.45
10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
28.3 (9.96%)

Piramal Pharma share price

275.10
10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
24.55 (9.8%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,247.30
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
43.55 (3.62%)

Medplus Health Services share price

698.85
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
23.2 (3.43%)
